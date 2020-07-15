Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near WVC
Riverside 9
895 Riverside Dr, Wenatchee, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1086 sqft
Stunning Columbia River views in a modern community that features a refreshing pool, 24-hour fitness center and luxury clubhouse. Units feature European-style floor plans, granite counters and relaxing bathtubs.
600 Riverside
615 Piere St, Wenatchee, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Wenatchee, WA, that’s unique and stylish, you'll love 600 Riverside Apartment Homes.
7 Summer Creek Pl
7 Summercreek Pl, Wenatchee, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2352 sqft
7 Summer Creek Pl Available 07/01/19 7 Summer Creek Pl - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in a beautiful neighborhood in Wenatchee. Living room and family room with fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Hard wood floors through out.
610 N. Emerson Ave
610 North Emerson Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
1 Bedroom Apartment - In accordance with local and federal recommendations, our office is closed to the public, but we are operating with limited hours.
1451 Russel St
1451 Russell Street, Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Now renting 2 bedroom home - Available June 1st $1295 a month/ $1200 deposit 2 Bedroom / 1 bath, 1200 Sq. Ft. Fenced backyard, Carport for parking, cute covered patio. Tenant responsible for yard work and utilities.
407 Oregon Unit 222
407 Oregon Street, Wenatchee, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
607 sqft
407 Oregon Unit 222 Available 08/14/20 - 407 Oregon Unit 222 Wenatchee, WA 98801 **** AVAILABLE 8/7/20 Tours!!! ***** 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in Wenatchee.