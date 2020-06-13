/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kennewick, WA
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Kamden Court & Terrace
30 North Sheppard Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$999
1077 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Court & Terrace in Kennewick. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Experience charm at Aspen Hills in our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Kennewick, Washington.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1340 sqft
Grandridge Place offers townhome or condominium-style living in spacious 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom floor plans set among lushly landscaped gardens.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1173 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1262 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Ridge Apartments – a brand new apartment community located in Central Kennewick, offering 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath apartments built with you in mind.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1801 W 25th CT
1801 West 25th Court, Kennewick, WA
1801 W 25th CT Available 07/10/20 1801 W 25th Ct - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath is a must see. The open kitchen leaves plenty of room for preparing meals while entertaining family and friends.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
928 S. Elm St
928 South Elm Street, Kennewick, WA
Fully Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - This beautiful home is fully remodeled and updated through out. It is located on the corner of 10th av and Elm St in Kennewick.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
516 W Entiat Ave
516 West Entiat Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
892 sqft
516 W Entiat Ave - Built in 1953, cute 3 bedroom home for rent, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. This home also has washer and dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
15 N. Cascade St.
15 North Cascade Street, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2352 sqft
Furnished Apartment in Downtown Kennewick - Click "watch video" in the Tour section below for a video tour of the inside! Located in historic downtown Kennewick, this fully-furnished apartment is house-sized at 2300 square feet! 3 bedrooms, 2
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3608 W 19th Ct
3608 West 19th Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1344 sqft
3608 W 19th Ct Available 06/15/20 3608 W. 19th Court, Kennewick - Yardcare included with rent - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
609 S. Huntington Pl
609 South Huntington Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1700 sqft
This beautiful home has 1,700 sq ft of living space with 3 bedrooms, + den/office, 2 full bathrooms, dining area and a 3 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Built in 2012, includes many high-quality features.
Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
213 S. Perry Place
213 South Perry Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
213 S.
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
2308 W 37th ave
2308 West 37th Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
2308 W 37th ave Available 04/20/20 South Kennewick home - This home will be move in ready by Mid April. Located off of 36th and Ely this home is a quick commute to the freeway systems including 395 and I-82.
Results within 1 mile of Kennewick
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2414 Rd. 88
2414 North Road 88, West Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1428 sqft
2414 Rd 88 - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with finished basement, living room has a wood fireplace. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room has washer and dryer for convenience only.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1506 Desert Springs Ave
1506 Desert Springs Avenue, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1862 sqft
1506 Desert Springs Ave - Built 2001, single story home, 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, dining room, family room w/ propane fireplace, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, glass cook top stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air / heat, 2 car garage w/
Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
3710 Whimbrel Lane
3710 Whimbrel Ln, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1574 sqft
New Construction in West Pasco - Click "Watch Video" in the tour section below for a video look inside the property Brand new 1574 sqft home in a new West Pasco development. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & nice upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Kennewick
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1128 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
Last updated June 10
21 Units Available
Central Park
1201 E Helena Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1321 sqft
Make your years at Central Washing University memorable when you lease a one, two, three or four bedroom apartment at Central Park. Whether you plan to live with others or fly solo, Central Park has an apartment designed to meet your needs.
Last updated June 13
Island Estates
1 Unit Available
7708 Bonilla Drive
7708 Bonilla Drive, Pasco, WA
ALL NEW interior paint and flooring! Plank floor throughout downstairs. Home features 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths and 3 car garage. Yard is fenced with timed ugs and large patio.
