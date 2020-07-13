Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Kennewick, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kennewick apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
949 sqft
With a convenient location, friendly staff, and wonderful community amenities, Highlander offers affordable community living in a beautiful, quiet secluded atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1340 sqft
Grandridge Place offers townhome or condominium-style living in spacious 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom floor plans set among lushly landscaped gardens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1262 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Ridge Apartments – a brand new apartment community located in Central Kennewick, offering 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath apartments built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Crown Village
445 N Volland St, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Located in the heart of Kennewick’s wine county, Crown Village Apartments offers one or two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 07/24/20 Condo Style Living On Ground Floor with Attached Garage! - Our 3 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1233 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
717 S. Union St.
717 South Union Street, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1340 sqft
Newly Renovated Central Kennewick Location - This newly renovated 3-bedroom 1-bathroom single family home features new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and new carpets in the bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4105 W. Okanogan Ave
4105 West Okanogan Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
4105 W. Okanogan Ave Available 07/17/20 4105 W Okanogan - Built-1963, 1,700 sq.ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave Available 07/29/20 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave - *(This house sits behind house at 516 W. Entiat Ave) Blt 1953 w/lots of upgrades. 2 bdrm, 1 bath, living room & kitchen. Kitchen includes refrigerator & stove.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Canyon Lakes
2918 S Ledbetter Pl
2918 South Ledbetter Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2276 sqft
2918 S Ledbetter Pl - House on cul-de-sac in Canyon Lakes. High ceilings in living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, ½ bath on main floor with an office.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7136 W 2nd Place
7136 West 2nd Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1825 sqft
7136 W 2nd Place Available 08/07/20 7136 W 2nd Pl - This 3 bed 2 bath rambler is in a great west Kennewick location with easy access to shopping & schools. Stove, microwave, & dishwasher included. Tenant to provide refrigerator.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1709 S Rainier Pl.
1709 South Rainier Place, Kennewick, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1696 sqft
1709 S Rainier Pl. Available 08/07/20 1709 S Rainier Pl - Located in an established neighborhood. Great floor plan with a family room and living room. Sliding glass door opens to a covered patio with nice fully fenced backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1105 W. 29th.
1105 West 29th Avenue, Kennewick, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
Nice home, great neighborhood - FOR RENT: Super clean and very well kept home in south central Kennewick. 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. All kitchen appliances included.W/D hook ups in utility room. 1 car attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 S Tweedt PL
105 South Tweedt Place, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1501 sqft
Gorgeous Town Home, Available Now! - Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath town home. Open floor plan, private balcony, landscape included. Finished 1 car garage with additional parking.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
213 S. Perry Place
213 South Perry Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
213 S.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 E 8th Pl.
201 East 8th Place, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1296 sqft
201 E 8th Pl. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Large , Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home! - This home is a must see. Completely remodeled with large fenced yard, carport and extra parking. Great location close to everything.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2161 W 22nd
2161 W 22nd Ave, Kennewick, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2182 sqft
Brand new home - This newly finished two story in Kennewick is move in ready. Hayden Homes This has four bedrooms plus a den/office space, two and a half bathrooms open living area concept. The kitchen over looks the living and dining areas.
Results within 1 mile of Kennewick
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1580 Brittlebush Ln
1580 Brittlebush Ln, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1278 sqft
1580 Brittlebush Ln Available 08/25/20 Great 3 Bedroom in Great location! - This home is a must see! Great location, close to everything. The home sits on a large corner lot, fenced in yard, 2 car garage with additional parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 W. Shoshone St.
1303 West Shoshone Street, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1303 W. Shoshone St. Available 07/15/20 Fully Remodeled Single Family Home - This three bedroom, one bath home was fully remodeled and is almost ready for its new occupants.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3710 Whimbrel Lane
3710 Whimbrel Ln, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1574 sqft
New Construction in West Pasco - Click "Watch Video" in the tour section below for a video look inside the property Brand new 1574 sqft home in a new West Pasco development. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & nice upgrades.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1336 Delaware Ave. SE
1336 Delaware Avenue Southeast, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
848 sqft
1336 Delaware Ave. SE Available 07/27/20 1336 Delaware Ave SE - Cozy rambler w/back yard close to Columbia River/Park. 2 bd., 1 bath w/smaller extra room for office or other. New windows in living room and larger bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kennewick, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kennewick apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

