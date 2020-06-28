8415 Northeast 151st Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

New home built in 2016 located on a great neighborhood for families. Spacious kitchen w/slab granite, work island, walk-in pantry. Great room living with access to outdoor covered patio with gas fireplace. 5 bd + 1 office/den. Huge master w/five-piece bath and freestanding tub, 3 other bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a 5th bedroom on the 3rd floor with its own bath and living room. Walk-in closet in 4 out of 5 bedrooms. Main floor den gives you ample space in this home. Stunning Marmiro Stone finishes. Less than 5min walk to award winning Northshore schools, bus station, and community park. 20min drive to Bellevue and 25min to Seattle downtown. All in a boutique community of just 6 homes near Moorland park!



