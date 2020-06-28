All apartments in Kenmore
8415 Northeast 151st Place
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

8415 Northeast 151st Place

8415 NE 151st Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8415 NE 151st Pl, Kenmore, WA 98028
Moorlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New home built in 2016 located on a great neighborhood for families. Spacious kitchen w/slab granite, work island, walk-in pantry. Great room living with access to outdoor covered patio with gas fireplace. 5 bd + 1 office/den. Huge master w/five-piece bath and freestanding tub, 3 other bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a 5th bedroom on the 3rd floor with its own bath and living room. Walk-in closet in 4 out of 5 bedrooms. Main floor den gives you ample space in this home. Stunning Marmiro Stone finishes. Less than 5min walk to award winning Northshore schools, bus station, and community park. 20min drive to Bellevue and 25min to Seattle downtown. All in a boutique community of just 6 homes near Moorland park!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kenmore-wa?lid=12542615

(RLNE5122034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Northeast 151st Place have any available units?
8415 Northeast 151st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 Northeast 151st Place have?
Some of 8415 Northeast 151st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 Northeast 151st Place currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Northeast 151st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Northeast 151st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 Northeast 151st Place is pet friendly.
Does 8415 Northeast 151st Place offer parking?
Yes, 8415 Northeast 151st Place offers parking.
Does 8415 Northeast 151st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8415 Northeast 151st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Northeast 151st Place have a pool?
No, 8415 Northeast 151st Place does not have a pool.
Does 8415 Northeast 151st Place have accessible units?
No, 8415 Northeast 151st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Northeast 151st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8415 Northeast 151st Place has units with dishwashers.
