8305 NE 161st PL Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Kenmore Home for Rent - Built in 2013, this Kenmore home features a sprawling main floor with solid hardwoods and an open concept kitchen and living room. Gourmet kitchen with slab stone counters and stainless appliances comes complete with a butlers pantry... ready for you to entertain. Bedrooms are all located on the second floor. Master bedroom has a spacious on suite 5 piece bathroom complete with heated floors and a large walk in closet! House sits on a nice size lot with a private fenced backyard and has great highly rated schools.



1 year minimum lease term. First, last and security deposit (equal to one months rent) due at time of move in. Last months rent negotiable based on strength of application. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit required and $50 per pet per month "pet rent". Property is professionally managed. Email us today to come see this beautiful home.



