Welcome to 6700 NE 182nd St #C304.



This is a lovely condo conveniently located in Kenmore. Just shy 900 Sq Ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, lovely Living Room with Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace and slider access to the Deck, Formal and Informal Dining Areas. Excellent Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Laundry Room complete with Washer and Dryer. Condo comes with 1 Covered Parking spot and Storage Area. Community Pool. Water/Sewer and Garbage included in rent. Close to Everything!!



**Occupied unit until 6/30/2020 showings by appointment only.



Up to 2 dogs under 30 lbs. Cats Spayed or Neutered. No Puppies or Kittens

Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee and a $250 Refundable Deposit also a $45 pet rent per month.

$250 HOA charge for New Tenant(s)



Conveniently located close to downtown and so much more!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call 509-774-3200.

If you would like to apply for this rental, our applications are online at www.rpmsound.com/houses/rent.

Applications will only be approved if all applicants over the age of 18 meet the following screening criteria:

-Credit score of 600 or greater

-Minimum monthly income requirement is $4900

-No bankruptcies in last 10 years

-No felony convictions related to crimes against person or properties or drugs, theft, sexual offenses, worthless check and or bogus check, terrorism, prostitution, weapons and or cruelty to animals.

-Must have a good rental history

-Must have a good credit history, to include but not limited to, no collections accounts on credit report

-No Evictions in last 10 years (we perform a national eviction database search on each applicant)

-Cannot be a "co-signer" or "guarantor" type lease. We do not do them. All applicants must be on the lease. Everyone on the lease must reside in the rental unit.

-Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.



