Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Two-bedroom condo near Bastyr University!



Features:



- 2 bed / 2 bath

- Wood fireplace

- Electric heating system

- Balcony

- Stainless steel appliances



Nearby schools include Veritas Academy, Kenmore Elementary School and Kenmore Junior High School. The closest grocery stores are Safeway, Speedy Mart and Grocery Outlet. Nearby coffee shops include Dolce Vita Espresso, Diva Espresso and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Ichiban Teriyaki, Jimmy John's and Ikiiki.



Rental Terms:



Water, sewer and trash service are included in rent, residents are resposible for all other utilities.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 6700 NE 182nd St Apt A304, Kenmore, King County, Washington 98106



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/6700-Ne-182Nd-St-Apt-304-Kenmore-WA-98028



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



(RLNE5401072)