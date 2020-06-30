All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304

6700 Northeast 182nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6700 Northeast 182nd Street, Kenmore, WA 98028
Northlake Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Two-bedroom condo near Bastyr University!

Features:

- 2 bed / 2 bath
- Wood fireplace
- Electric heating system
- Balcony
- Stainless steel appliances

Nearby schools include Veritas Academy, Kenmore Elementary School and Kenmore Junior High School. The closest grocery stores are Safeway, Speedy Mart and Grocery Outlet. Nearby coffee shops include Dolce Vita Espresso, Diva Espresso and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Ichiban Teriyaki, Jimmy John's and Ikiiki.

Rental Terms:

Water, sewer and trash service are included in rent, residents are resposible for all other utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 6700 NE 182nd St Apt A304, Kenmore, King County, Washington 98106

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/6700-Ne-182Nd-St-Apt-304-Kenmore-WA-98028

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5401072)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 have any available units?
6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 have?
Some of 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 currently offering any rent specials?
6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 is pet friendly.
Does 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 offer parking?
No, 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 does not offer parking.
Does 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 have a pool?
No, 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 does not have a pool.
Does 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 have accessible units?
No, 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 NE 182nd St Apt 304 has units with dishwashers.

