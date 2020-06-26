Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

17827 80th ave ne #B201 Available 08/01/19 Great Apt for Rent - Spacious & bright 2nd flr, 2-story, end-unit condo in the Northshore School district. The wide entryway leads into the kitchen featuring s/s appliances & ample cabinet space. Easily entertain with an open floor plan btwn dining & livng rm areas, which flows to the large deck with addtl storage. Create a sanctuary in the enormous master bedrm, featuring cathedral ceilings and en suite bathrm with a soaking tub & double vanity. Conveniently located near the Burke Gilman, dwntwn Bothell & I405!

Parking number 9 and 25



(RLNE4973104)