Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home features a remodeled kitchen complete with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances. Over the range microwave oven,quartz counter tops. Large master, and all bedrooms have walk in closets. Fenced yard and a one car garage. Hurry this gem will not last!!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.