apartments with washer dryer
212 Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA with washer-dryer
26 Units Available
North Issaquah
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
9 Units Available
Greenwood Point
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
18 Units Available
North Issaquah
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
13 Units Available
North Issaquah
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1572 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
15 Units Available
Talus
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,430
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
31 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
2 Units Available
Gilman
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Gilman
Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,312
1207 sqft
Stupendous choice for lovers of the outdoors with three national parks nearby. Complex allows dogs and cats. Sauna, hot tub, pool and gym available for residents. Units contain washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces.
3 Units Available
Gilman
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-90, 405 Bellevue and more. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry and garbage disposal. Community includes courtyard, gym, pool table and pool.
6 Units Available
Talus
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive, Issaquah, WA
Studio
$1,790
1058 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
2629 sqft
Close to Downtown Seattle and I-90. A smaller, quiet community with garages, outdoor activities, and off-street parking. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors, full kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
2 Units Available
Gilman
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
4 Units Available
Squak Mountain
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
930 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.
1 Unit Available
North Issaquah
5207 238th Ln SE
5207 238th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1154 sqft
5207 238th Ln SE Available 07/15/20 Great 2BR/2BA Issaquah Condo. Perfect Location! - Lovely Summerhill Village 2nd floor condo. Beautifully maintained community.
1 Unit Available
Olde Town
240 SE Donnelly Ln
240 Southeast Donnelly Lane, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1090 sqft
Available 05/01/20 This 1913 Historic Cozy Cottage is a jewel & won't last on market long! 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice storage and lots of off street parking. Fenced flat lot sets up with partial city view at back through tree lined belt of privacy.
1 Unit Available
Montreux
5000 NW Village Park Dr. #A-101
5000 Northwest Village Park Drive, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Rambler Style 1-Bedroom Condo In Gorgeous Setting at Montreux!! - It doesn't get much more convenient or beautiful than the stunning Montreux neighborhood!! Meander up the hill through the woods to find this very unique one bedroom condo,
1 Unit Available
North Issaquah
5323 236th Pl SE Unit 26-2
5323 236th Place Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1293 sqft
5323 236th Pl SE Unit 26-2 Available 08/08/20 Summerhill Village Townhome - Available 8/8! Lovely townhome for lease in desirable Summerhill Village! This pristine and well appointed home welcomes you in and invites you to stay! The open and
1 Unit Available
Providence Point
4109 224TH LN SE Apt #313
4109 224th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Gorgeous TOP floor, 2 beds in GATED 55+ COMMUNITY - Property Id: 316110 Gorgeous TOP floor, light-filled END unit, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1,276 Sq Ft., 1 parking garage.
Results within 1 mile of Issaquah
13 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
16 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
1 Unit Available
4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE
4311 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1522 sqft
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM Jacob's Creek! 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE #1103 Sammamish 98075. 3 bed, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Issaquah
8 Units Available
Crossroads
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
974 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments in Bellevue, Washington. Features newly renovated apartments, stainless steel appliances, private patio or balcony, in-home washer and dryer and plenty of closet space.
9 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
16 Units Available
Crossroads
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
