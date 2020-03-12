925 NE Ellis Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently Built Townhome in Issaquah! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/f313db100c



The Brownstones in Issaquah Highlands Townhome. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with 1467 sq.ft. Great room w/ gas fireplace, kitchen w/ granite slab, deco backsplash, cabinets w/ soft close and under cabinet lighting. Wall Heat, Ductless HP-Mini Split and one car garage parking.



Located next to Grand Ridge Plaza that has Regal Cinema, Park & Ride, Swedish Hospital, Safeway, Starbucks & much more!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4691296)