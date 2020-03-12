All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:11 PM

925 NE Ellis Dr

925 Northeast Ellis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

925 Northeast Ellis Drive, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently Built Townhome in Issaquah! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/f313db100c

The Brownstones in Issaquah Highlands Townhome. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with 1467 sq.ft. Great room w/ gas fireplace, kitchen w/ granite slab, deco backsplash, cabinets w/ soft close and under cabinet lighting. Wall Heat, Ductless HP-Mini Split and one car garage parking.

Located next to Grand Ridge Plaza that has Regal Cinema, Park & Ride, Swedish Hospital, Safeway, Starbucks & much more!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4691296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 NE Ellis Dr have any available units?
925 NE Ellis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 925 NE Ellis Dr have?
Some of 925 NE Ellis Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 NE Ellis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
925 NE Ellis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 NE Ellis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 NE Ellis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 925 NE Ellis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 925 NE Ellis Dr offers parking.
Does 925 NE Ellis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 NE Ellis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 NE Ellis Dr have a pool?
No, 925 NE Ellis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 925 NE Ellis Dr have accessible units?
No, 925 NE Ellis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 925 NE Ellis Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 NE Ellis Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 NE Ellis Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 NE Ellis Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
