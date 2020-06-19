700 Front St S Unit B108

Amenities

***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........

Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting. Enjoy a great view of the open space located behind this unit from your patio. This unit features a large master bedroom with en-suite, a large second bedroom a second bathroom, kitchen that overlooks a large and spacious living room, in-unit W/D and two dedicated parking spaces. Complex features an exercise room, sauna and cabana. All utilities included except electric. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent and security deposit (one month’s rent).



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,500 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



