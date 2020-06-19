All apartments in Issaquah
700 Front St S Unit B108

700 Front St S · (425) 209-0252
Location

700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA 98027
Olde Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 700 Front St S Unit B108 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
gym
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
sauna
***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........
Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting. Enjoy a great view of the open space located behind this unit from your patio. This unit features a large master bedroom with en-suite, a large second bedroom a second bathroom, kitchen that overlooks a large and spacious living room, in-unit W/D and two dedicated parking spaces. Complex features an exercise room, sauna and cabana. All utilities included except electric. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent and security deposit (one month’s rent).

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,500 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Front St S Unit B108 have any available units?
700 Front St S Unit B108 has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Front St S Unit B108 have?
Some of 700 Front St S Unit B108's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Front St S Unit B108 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Front St S Unit B108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Front St S Unit B108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Front St S Unit B108 is pet friendly.
Does 700 Front St S Unit B108 offer parking?
Yes, 700 Front St S Unit B108 does offer parking.
Does 700 Front St S Unit B108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Front St S Unit B108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Front St S Unit B108 have a pool?
No, 700 Front St S Unit B108 does not have a pool.
Does 700 Front St S Unit B108 have accessible units?
No, 700 Front St S Unit B108 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Front St S Unit B108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Front St S Unit B108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Front St S Unit B108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Front St S Unit B108 does not have units with air conditioning.
