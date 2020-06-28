All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

600 NW Locust St

600 Northwest Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

600 Northwest Locust Street, Issaquah, WA 98027
Gilman

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Atlas Apartments offers a modern experience nestled in the heart of nature. Perks include afitness center, clubhouse with billiards and lounges, and an expanse of green open space and trails right outside your door. Explore nearby Lake Sammamish State Park and Cougar Mountain Regional Park or head toSnoqualmie andthe mountains close by. There are many great local eateries and shops in Downtown Issaquah, and the commute to Bellevue and Seattle is easy.

Unit Amenities Include:

* In-Unit Laundry
* High Ceilings
* Dishwasher
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

Building Amenities Include:

* Fitness Center
* Courtyard Grill Areas w/ Fireplace
* Secure Access
* Bicycle Storage
* Pet-Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 NW Locust St have any available units?
600 NW Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 600 NW Locust St have?
Some of 600 NW Locust St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 NW Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
600 NW Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 NW Locust St pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 NW Locust St is pet friendly.
Does 600 NW Locust St offer parking?
No, 600 NW Locust St does not offer parking.
Does 600 NW Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 NW Locust St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 NW Locust St have a pool?
No, 600 NW Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 600 NW Locust St have accessible units?
No, 600 NW Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 600 NW Locust St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 NW Locust St has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 NW Locust St have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 NW Locust St does not have units with air conditioning.
