5207 238th Ln SE

Lovely Summerhill Village 2nd floor condo. Beautifully maintained community. Living room features marble tiled gas fireplace, extra large windows, and opens to deck. Open floor plan dining room with lovely chandelier. Well designed fully equipped kitchen, lots of counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom with walk in closet, dual sink vanity and oval soaking tub. Good-sized guest bedroom, additional full bath in hall. Large 1 car attached garage with additional space for storage, driveway parking allowed as well. Washer and dryer included. Minutes to Issaquah Highlands retail. Award winning Issaquah School District and easy I-90 access. Sorry, no pets.
COMMUNITY NAME: Summerhill Village
YEAR BUILT: 1999
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Clark | Middle/Jr High: Issaquah | High: Issaquah
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
1 Car Attached Garage, Driveway
HEATING
Gas Forced Air
UTILITIES INCLUDED
Water | Sewer
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2,195.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY
No Pets
