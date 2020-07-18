All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 5207 238th Ln SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
5207 238th Ln SE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5207 238th Ln SE

5207 238th Lane Southeast · (425) 458-4263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
North Issaquah
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5207 238th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5207 238th Ln SE · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 2BR/2BA Issaquah Condo. Perfect Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/6m50o
Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.

Lovely Summerhill Village 2nd floor condo. Beautifully maintained community. Living room features marble tiled gas fireplace, extra large windows, and opens to deck. Open floor plan dining room with lovely chandelier. Well designed fully equipped kitchen, lots of counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom with walk in closet, dual sink vanity and oval soaking tub. Good-sized guest bedroom, additional full bath in hall. Large 1 car attached garage with additional space for storage, driveway parking allowed as well. Washer and dryer included. Minutes to Issaquah Highlands retail. Award winning Issaquah School District and easy I-90 access. Sorry, no pets.

COMMUNITY NAME: Summerhill Village

YEAR BUILT: 1999

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Clark | Middle/Jr High: Issaquah | High: Issaquah

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
1 Car Attached Garage, Driveway

HEATING
Gas Forced Air

UTILITIES INCLUDED
Water | Sewer

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2,195.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY
No Pets

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 238th Ln SE have any available units?
5207 238th Ln SE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5207 238th Ln SE have?
Some of 5207 238th Ln SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 238th Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
5207 238th Ln SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 238th Ln SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 238th Ln SE is pet friendly.
Does 5207 238th Ln SE offer parking?
Yes, 5207 238th Ln SE offers parking.
Does 5207 238th Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5207 238th Ln SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 238th Ln SE have a pool?
No, 5207 238th Ln SE does not have a pool.
Does 5207 238th Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 5207 238th Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 238th Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5207 238th Ln SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 238th Ln SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 238th Ln SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5207 238th Ln SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with BalconiesIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman
Talus

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity