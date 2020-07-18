5207 238th Ln SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great 2BR/2BA Issaquah Condo. Perfect Location! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/6m50o

Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.



Lovely Summerhill Village 2nd floor condo. Beautifully maintained community. Living room features marble tiled gas fireplace, extra large windows, and opens to deck. Open floor plan dining room with lovely chandelier. Well designed fully equipped kitchen, lots of counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom with walk in closet, dual sink vanity and oval soaking tub. Good-sized guest bedroom, additional full bath in hall. Large 1 car attached garage with additional space for storage, driveway parking allowed as well. Washer and dryer included. Minutes to Issaquah Highlands retail. Award winning Issaquah School District and easy I-90 access. Sorry, no pets.



COMMUNITY NAME: Summerhill Village



YEAR BUILT: 1999



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Clark | Middle/Jr High: Issaquah | High: Issaquah



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

1 Car Attached Garage, Driveway



HEATING

Gas Forced Air



UTILITIES INCLUDED

Water | Sewer



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2,195.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY

No Pets



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899124)