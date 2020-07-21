4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302

Amenities
Top Floor 2 bdrm/2 bath condo unit - This top floor condominium has all new appliances, a completely remodeled kitchen tall vaulted ceilings in the living room and a view of the pool area and landscaped grounds. Both the kitchen and living room open up to the large covered deck that includes an extra storage closet. Free assigned parking space. One additional parking space can be rented for $35 a month depending on availability.
Close to I-90 freeway access and only minutes to downtown Issaquah and downtown Bellevue. 20 to 25 minutes to downtown Seattle. The Eastgate transit center is only a few minutes away as is the Lake Sammamish State Park on the shores of Lake Sammamish. The condominium complex includes a swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball court, hot tub, childrens play area, clubhouse, and well-maintained landscaped grounds.
Owner pays for water, sewer, garbage and HOA dues. Tenant pays for electricity.
Amenities include:
Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances
New washer and dryer
Wood burning fireplace
Vaulted ceilings
Dining area
Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath
Swimming pool
Hot tub
Basketball court
Tennis courts
Assigned parking space included in rent. Plus one other space that can be rented for $35 a month depending on availability.
Clubhouse / Cabana
Pets are not allowed
$43 application fee
$1,900 refundable security deposit
$200 move out fee
$15 condo registration fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5037342)