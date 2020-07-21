All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302

4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98027
Greenwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Top Floor 2 bdrm/2 bath condo unit - This top floor condominium has all new appliances, a completely remodeled kitchen tall vaulted ceilings in the living room and a view of the pool area and landscaped grounds. Both the kitchen and living room open up to the large covered deck that includes an extra storage closet. Free assigned parking space. One additional parking space can be rented for $35 a month depending on availability.

Close to I-90 freeway access and only minutes to downtown Issaquah and downtown Bellevue. 20 to 25 minutes to downtown Seattle. The Eastgate transit center is only a few minutes away as is the Lake Sammamish State Park on the shores of Lake Sammamish. The condominium complex includes a swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball court, hot tub, childrens play area, clubhouse, and well-maintained landscaped grounds.

Owner pays for water, sewer, garbage and HOA dues. Tenant pays for electricity.

Amenities include:
Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances
New washer and dryer
Wood burning fireplace
Vaulted ceilings
Dining area
Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath
Swimming pool
Hot tub
Basketball court
Tennis courts
Assigned parking space included in rent. Plus one other space that can be rented for $35 a month depending on availability.
Clubhouse / Cabana

Pets are not allowed
$43 application fee
$1,900 refundable security deposit
$200 move out fee
$15 condo registration fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5037342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 have any available units?
4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 have?
Some of 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 currently offering any rent specials?
4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 is pet friendly.
Does 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 offer parking?
Yes, 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 offers parking.
Does 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 have a pool?
Yes, 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 has a pool.
Does 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 have accessible units?
No, 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIssaquah 2 Bedroom Apartments
Issaquah Apartments with BalconiesIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman
Talus

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle