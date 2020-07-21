4641 West Lake Sammamish Parkway SE #F302

Amenities

Top Floor 2 bdrm/2 bath condo unit - This top floor condominium has all new appliances, a completely remodeled kitchen tall vaulted ceilings in the living room and a view of the pool area and landscaped grounds. Both the kitchen and living room open up to the large covered deck that includes an extra storage closet. Free assigned parking space. One additional parking space can be rented for $35 a month depending on availability.



Close to I-90 freeway access and only minutes to downtown Issaquah and downtown Bellevue. 20 to 25 minutes to downtown Seattle. The Eastgate transit center is only a few minutes away as is the Lake Sammamish State Park on the shores of Lake Sammamish. The condominium complex includes a swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball court, hot tub, childrens play area, clubhouse, and well-maintained landscaped grounds.



Owner pays for water, sewer, garbage and HOA dues. Tenant pays for electricity.



Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances

New washer and dryer

Wood burning fireplace

Vaulted ceilings

Dining area

Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath

Swimming pool

Hot tub

Basketball court

Tennis courts

Assigned parking space included in rent. Plus one other space that can be rented for $35 a month depending on availability.

Clubhouse / Cabana



Pets are not allowed

$43 application fee

$1,900 refundable security deposit

$200 move out fee

$15 condo registration fee



