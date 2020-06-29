3935 226th Pl SE 210

Amenities
One bedroom one bath condo in Providence Point, 55+ community. Condo has washer dryer, fully furnished, then I, garage. The community offers many amenities such as Olympic size swimming pool walking trails, ping-pong , Tennis\pickle ball courts, classes and many other activities. Cable TV, Internet, water, and garbage are included in the rent. This is a short term rental for 6 to 8 months beginning October 7 at the earliest and lasting through May 2020. Rent is 1650 per month with first last and $600 deposit. Please call Sally at 206 Dash 251-5272
No Pets Allowed
