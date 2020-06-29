All apartments in Issaquah
3935 226th Pl SE 210
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3935 226th Pl SE 210

3935 226th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3935 226th Place Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Providence Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Providence Point condo - Property Id: 157773

One bedroom one bath condo in Providence Point, 55+ community. Condo has washer dryer, fully furnished, then I, garage. The community offers many amenities such as Olympic size swimming pool walking trails, ping-pong , Tennis\pickle ball courts, classes and many other activities. Cable TV, Internet, water, and garbage are included in the rent. This is a short term rental for 6 to 8 months beginning October 7 at the earliest and lasting through May 2020. Rent is 1650 per month with first last and $600 deposit. Please call Sally at 206 Dash 251-5272
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157773p
Property Id 157773

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5158152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 226th Pl SE 210 have any available units?
3935 226th Pl SE 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 3935 226th Pl SE 210 have?
Some of 3935 226th Pl SE 210's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 226th Pl SE 210 currently offering any rent specials?
3935 226th Pl SE 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 226th Pl SE 210 pet-friendly?
No, 3935 226th Pl SE 210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 3935 226th Pl SE 210 offer parking?
Yes, 3935 226th Pl SE 210 offers parking.
Does 3935 226th Pl SE 210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 226th Pl SE 210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 226th Pl SE 210 have a pool?
Yes, 3935 226th Pl SE 210 has a pool.
Does 3935 226th Pl SE 210 have accessible units?
No, 3935 226th Pl SE 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 226th Pl SE 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 226th Pl SE 210 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 226th Pl SE 210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 226th Pl SE 210 does not have units with air conditioning.
