3935 226th Pl SE 210

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Providence Point condo - Property Id: 157773



One bedroom one bath condo in Providence Point, 55+ community. Condo has washer dryer, fully furnished, then I, garage. The community offers many amenities such as Olympic size swimming pool walking trails, ping-pong , Tennis\pickle ball courts, classes and many other activities. Cable TV, Internet, water, and garbage are included in the rent. This is a short term rental for 6 to 8 months beginning October 7 at the earliest and lasting through May 2020. Rent is 1650 per month with first last and $600 deposit. Please call Sally at 206 Dash 251-5272

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157773p

Property Id 157773



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5158152)