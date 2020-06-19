All apartments in Issaquah
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
2419 30th Pl NE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

2419 30th Pl NE

2419 30th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2419 30th Place Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
2419 30th Pl NE Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous single family home on greenbelt for rent. - Constructed by award winning Bennet Homes (Luxury Homes) in desirable Issaquah Highlands.

* 3 large bed rooms. 2.5 bath. Area: 1600 sq. ft. Two car attached indoor garage.

* Large kitchen has maple wood cabinets and tile counter top. Gas stove, large double door refrigerator, built in microwave and dishwasher.

* Two-story loft style home with high 10" ceilings.

* Large laundry room. Full size washer and dryer are included. Highest quality appliances.

* Master bedroom has a large walk in closet.

* Both full baths have two sinks and maple wood cabinets. Tile counter top in master bath.

* Powder Room has maple wood cabinet and tile counter top.

* Large loft area on the 2nd floor, could be used as desk/office area.

* Built in High speed fiber optic internet.

* Gas heat and cooking range.

* Lots of windows and abundant light, private garden, Front porch overlooks open area with grass lawn, back patio has room for eating area.

* Waking distance to new Grand Ridge Elementary School (http://www.issaquah.wednet.edu/schools/School.aspx?loc=grandridge&dord=911) other nearby parks, and restaurants.

* Excellent Issaquah Schools(Grand Ridge Elementary great schools 9 rating, Pacific Cascade Middle, Issaquah High)

* Minutes to I-90 and Microsoft Bus Connector, Issaquah Highland P&R, Costco, Siemens Issaquah, New Swedish Issaquah Campus, Microsoft Issaquah campus. 20 minutes to Microsoft main campus, T-Mobile, Amazon, Starbucks, and Boeing.

* Easy access to 1-90, Issaquah Park n Ride, Microsoft Commuter Park n Ride, Bellevue College, Downtown Issaquah, Bellevue, Seattle, Snoqualmie, Sea-Tac, shopping, and restaurants.

(RLNE4882859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 30th Pl NE have any available units?
2419 30th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 2419 30th Pl NE have?
Some of 2419 30th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 30th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
2419 30th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 30th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 2419 30th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 2419 30th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 2419 30th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 2419 30th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 30th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 30th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 2419 30th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 2419 30th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 2419 30th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 30th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 30th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 30th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 30th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
