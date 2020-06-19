Amenities

2419 30th Pl NE Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous single family home on greenbelt for rent. - Constructed by award winning Bennet Homes (Luxury Homes) in desirable Issaquah Highlands.



* 3 large bed rooms. 2.5 bath. Area: 1600 sq. ft. Two car attached indoor garage.



* Large kitchen has maple wood cabinets and tile counter top. Gas stove, large double door refrigerator, built in microwave and dishwasher.



* Two-story loft style home with high 10" ceilings.



* Large laundry room. Full size washer and dryer are included. Highest quality appliances.



* Master bedroom has a large walk in closet.



* Both full baths have two sinks and maple wood cabinets. Tile counter top in master bath.



* Powder Room has maple wood cabinet and tile counter top.



* Large loft area on the 2nd floor, could be used as desk/office area.



* Built in High speed fiber optic internet.



* Gas heat and cooking range.



* Lots of windows and abundant light, private garden, Front porch overlooks open area with grass lawn, back patio has room for eating area.



* Waking distance to new Grand Ridge Elementary School (http://www.issaquah.wednet.edu/schools/School.aspx?loc=grandridge&dord=911) other nearby parks, and restaurants.



* Excellent Issaquah Schools(Grand Ridge Elementary great schools 9 rating, Pacific Cascade Middle, Issaquah High)



* Minutes to I-90 and Microsoft Bus Connector, Issaquah Highland P&R, Costco, Siemens Issaquah, New Swedish Issaquah Campus, Microsoft Issaquah campus. 20 minutes to Microsoft main campus, T-Mobile, Amazon, Starbucks, and Boeing.



* Easy access to 1-90, Issaquah Park n Ride, Microsoft Commuter Park n Ride, Bellevue College, Downtown Issaquah, Bellevue, Seattle, Snoqualmie, Sea-Tac, shopping, and restaurants.



