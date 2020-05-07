Amenities

23399 SE 52nd St Available 07/06/20 Amazing one-of-a-kind home you do not want to miss!! - We are pleased to present this elegant and spacious home with views of the Cascades. This home features a large kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite slab counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop island with a breakfast bar & nook, built-in desk, and hardwood floors. As you enter the main entrance you will find a formal living room with high ceilings and plenty of windows. A gas fireplace with custom mill-work. The dramatic archway and columns lead you into the home's elegant dining area and family room where you will find a stone accented gas fireplace, along with a cherry-wood entertainment center. This home also features a main-level den/rec room and a 5th bedroom/bonus room upstairs. A spacious master bedroom suite with a gas fireplace and large walk-in closet. Backyard has a patio, lawn, landscaping, and an outdoor fireplace above the rock-wall.



No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $15,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE3235292)