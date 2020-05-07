All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

23399 SE 52nd St

23399 Southeast 52nd Street · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23399 Southeast 52nd Street, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 23399 SE 52nd St · Avail. Jul 6

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
23399 SE 52nd St Available 07/06/20 Amazing one-of-a-kind home you do not want to miss!! - We are pleased to present this elegant and spacious home with views of the Cascades. This home features a large kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite slab counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop island with a breakfast bar & nook, built-in desk, and hardwood floors. As you enter the main entrance you will find a formal living room with high ceilings and plenty of windows. A gas fireplace with custom mill-work. The dramatic archway and columns lead you into the home's elegant dining area and family room where you will find a stone accented gas fireplace, along with a cherry-wood entertainment center. This home also features a main-level den/rec room and a 5th bedroom/bonus room upstairs. A spacious master bedroom suite with a gas fireplace and large walk-in closet. Backyard has a patio, lawn, landscaping, and an outdoor fireplace above the rock-wall.

No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $15,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3235292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23399 SE 52nd St have any available units?
23399 SE 52nd St has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23399 SE 52nd St have?
Some of 23399 SE 52nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23399 SE 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
23399 SE 52nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23399 SE 52nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23399 SE 52nd St is pet friendly.
Does 23399 SE 52nd St offer parking?
No, 23399 SE 52nd St does not offer parking.
Does 23399 SE 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23399 SE 52nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23399 SE 52nd St have a pool?
No, 23399 SE 52nd St does not have a pool.
Does 23399 SE 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 23399 SE 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 23399 SE 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23399 SE 52nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23399 SE 52nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23399 SE 52nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
