Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2212 Newport Way NW

2212 Newport Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Newport Way Northwest, Issaquah, WA 98027
Newport

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2212 Newport Way NW Available 11/01/19 Cozy 2 beds, 2.5 bath in Issaquah with easy access to I-90 - Highly desirable townhouse at Sammamish Pointe. 1-car garage with room for storage. Bright kitchen island in the center. 10 FT arched ceilings, separate kitchen, dining room and living room w/gas fireplace. Sliding glass door leads to patio and grassy area. Top floor master suite and second bedroom have full bath. Master suite has territorial view. Hardi-plank siding. Easy access to I-90 and bus. Lots of natural light. Ample parking.

Excellent Issaquah school district. Sunset Elementary, Pacific Cascade Middle and Issaquah HS. Tenant to verify.

First, last and security deposit to move in. One time move in fee of $150 is also due at move in. Application fee is $43 per adult and it is non-refundable. Rent includes water/sewer. Tenant pays all other utilities. No pet, no smoking please.

(RLNE5152949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Newport Way NW have any available units?
2212 Newport Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 2212 Newport Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Newport Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Newport Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Newport Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 2212 Newport Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Newport Way NW offers parking.
Does 2212 Newport Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Newport Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Newport Way NW have a pool?
No, 2212 Newport Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Newport Way NW have accessible units?
No, 2212 Newport Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Newport Way NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Newport Way NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Newport Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Newport Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.
