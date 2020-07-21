Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2212 Newport Way NW Available 11/01/19 Cozy 2 beds, 2.5 bath in Issaquah with easy access to I-90 - Highly desirable townhouse at Sammamish Pointe. 1-car garage with room for storage. Bright kitchen island in the center. 10 FT arched ceilings, separate kitchen, dining room and living room w/gas fireplace. Sliding glass door leads to patio and grassy area. Top floor master suite and second bedroom have full bath. Master suite has territorial view. Hardi-plank siding. Easy access to I-90 and bus. Lots of natural light. Ample parking.



Excellent Issaquah school district. Sunset Elementary, Pacific Cascade Middle and Issaquah HS. Tenant to verify.



First, last and security deposit to move in. One time move in fee of $150 is also due at move in. Application fee is $43 per adult and it is non-refundable. Rent includes water/sewer. Tenant pays all other utilities. No pet, no smoking please.



