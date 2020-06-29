All apartments in Issaquah
1679 NE Juneberry Street
Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:45 PM

1679 NE Juneberry Street

1679 Northeast Juneberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1679 Northeast Juneberry Street, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sophisticated townhome in the Sorrento area of the Issaquah Highlands. Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath with larger closets. Territorial views from the sunken living room with abundant light. Kitchen is a semi-open concept to the living room, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher, gas cooktop, granite counter, kitchen island and more counter and cabinet space than anyone will ever need! Large Deck off living room for BBQing. Storage Space in large attached garage. Quiet area close to schools, shopping and bus. This beauty won't last long!

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease.Dogs only on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Non-smoking.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

