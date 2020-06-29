1679 NE Juneberry Street

Amenities

Sophisticated townhome in the Sorrento area of the Issaquah Highlands. Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath with larger closets. Territorial views from the sunken living room with abundant light. Kitchen is a semi-open concept to the living room, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher, gas cooktop, granite counter, kitchen island and more counter and cabinet space than anyone will ever need! Large Deck off living room for BBQing. Storage Space in large attached garage. Quiet area close to schools, shopping and bus. This beauty won't last long!



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease.Dogs only on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Non-smoking.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



