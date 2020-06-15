All apartments in Hazel Dell
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3610 NE 81st Circle

3610 Northeast 81st Circle · (360) 574-3201
Location

3610 Northeast 81st Circle, Hazel Dell, WA 98665
Northeast Hazel Dell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3610 NE 81st Circle · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SKYVIEW HIGH - Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 bath plus large bonus room - Town home with 2 Car Garage - Minutes to the freeway for easy commuting to Portland or anywhere within Southwest Washington. Many features with the following highlighted below:

- 3 Bed 3.5 Bath plus large bonus room 2080 sq ft.
- 2 car garage with driveway
- Kitchen has dishwasher, fridge, range, oven
- Easy clean hard surface flooring throughout first floor and carpeted stairs
- Master Suite with Shower and Walkin Closet
- 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a Full Bathroom
- Laundry room upstairs
- Minutes to shopping, restaurants, LA Fitness, Legacy Salmon Creek, Kaiser Salmon Creek, and Vancouver Clinic

Vancouver School District:

Elementary: Hazel Dell
Middle: Gaiser
High: Skyview

Please call our office at 360-574-3201 to schedule a viewing.

** Security Deposit of $500 is a non refundable Cleaning Fee

*** $199 Move in fee

Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.

By applying for this property you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.

Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.

(RLNE5840539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 NE 81st Circle have any available units?
3610 NE 81st Circle has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3610 NE 81st Circle have?
Some of 3610 NE 81st Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 NE 81st Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3610 NE 81st Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 NE 81st Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3610 NE 81st Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hazel Dell.
Does 3610 NE 81st Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3610 NE 81st Circle does offer parking.
Does 3610 NE 81st Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 NE 81st Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 NE 81st Circle have a pool?
No, 3610 NE 81st Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3610 NE 81st Circle have accessible units?
No, 3610 NE 81st Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 NE 81st Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 NE 81st Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 NE 81st Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 NE 81st Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
