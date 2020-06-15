3610 NE 81st Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

SKYVIEW HIGH - Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 bath plus large bonus room - Town home with 2 Car Garage - Minutes to the freeway for easy commuting to Portland or anywhere within Southwest Washington. Many features with the following highlighted below:



- 3 Bed 3.5 Bath plus large bonus room 2080 sq ft.

- 2 car garage with driveway

- Kitchen has dishwasher, fridge, range, oven

- Easy clean hard surface flooring throughout first floor and carpeted stairs

- Master Suite with Shower and Walkin Closet

- 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a Full Bathroom

- Laundry room upstairs

- Minutes to shopping, restaurants, LA Fitness, Legacy Salmon Creek, Kaiser Salmon Creek, and Vancouver Clinic



Vancouver School District:



Elementary: Hazel Dell

Middle: Gaiser

High: Skyview



Please call our office at 360-574-3201 to schedule a viewing.



** Security Deposit of $500 is a non refundable Cleaning Fee



*** $199 Move in fee



Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.



By applying for this property you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.



Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.



(RLNE5840539)