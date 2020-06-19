1525 NE 87th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Hazel Dell - Townhome in Hazel Dell, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. All bedrooms on upper level. Kitchen has an island, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a pantry. Electric Fireplace in Living Room. Front Load washer and dryer. Covered Deck. Attached double car garage. Hwy 99 is in walking distance, as well as restaurants and shopping. No Pets. No smoking on the property.



Rent: $1750; Security Deposit: $1600; Non-refundable Cleaning Fee: $275; Processing Fee (Non-refundable): $150; Tenant responsible for all utilities. Term: One year lease

-----

(RLNE5812565)