Hazel Dell, WA
1525 NE 87th Way
1525 NE 87th Way

1525 Northeast 87th Way · (360) 574-6143
Hazel Dell
Northeast Hazel Dell
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1525 Northeast 87th Way, Hazel Dell, WA 98665
Northeast Hazel Dell

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1525 NE 87th Way · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1742 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Hazel Dell - Townhome in Hazel Dell, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. All bedrooms on upper level. Kitchen has an island, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a pantry. Electric Fireplace in Living Room. Front Load washer and dryer. Covered Deck. Attached double car garage. Hwy 99 is in walking distance, as well as restaurants and shopping. No Pets. No smoking on the property.

Rent: $1750; Security Deposit: $1600; Non-refundable Cleaning Fee: $275; Processing Fee (Non-refundable): $150; Tenant responsible for all utilities. Term: One year lease
Square footage displayed is approximate and may vary slightly. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, features and specials are subject to change without notice. Photos may be of a similar unit.

View our website for current availability: www.PropertiesWest360.com

(RLNE5812565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 NE 87th Way have any available units?
1525 NE 87th Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1525 NE 87th Way have?
Some of 1525 NE 87th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 NE 87th Way currently offering any rent specials?
1525 NE 87th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 NE 87th Way pet-friendly?
No, 1525 NE 87th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hazel Dell.
Does 1525 NE 87th Way offer parking?
Yes, 1525 NE 87th Way does offer parking.
Does 1525 NE 87th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 NE 87th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 NE 87th Way have a pool?
No, 1525 NE 87th Way does not have a pool.
Does 1525 NE 87th Way have accessible units?
No, 1525 NE 87th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 NE 87th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 NE 87th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 NE 87th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 NE 87th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
