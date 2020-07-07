All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:30 AM

10495 Sentinel Drive

10495 Sentinel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10495 Sentinel Drive, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a spacious yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10495 Sentinel Drive have any available units?
10495 Sentinel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
Is 10495 Sentinel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10495 Sentinel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10495 Sentinel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10495 Sentinel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10495 Sentinel Drive offer parking?
No, 10495 Sentinel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10495 Sentinel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10495 Sentinel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10495 Sentinel Drive have a pool?
No, 10495 Sentinel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10495 Sentinel Drive have accessible units?
No, 10495 Sentinel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10495 Sentinel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10495 Sentinel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10495 Sentinel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10495 Sentinel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
