2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gig Harbor, WA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Westside
Contact for Availability
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.
Results within 5 miles of Gig Harbor
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:04am
West End
17 Units Available
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West End
54 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
985 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
West End
16 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
University Place
9 Units Available
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
400 7th Ave
400 7th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Pending Application - Gorgeous salt-water WATERFRONT Home located on 1.28-acre lot in a highly desirable area of Fox Island.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N
14009 87th Avenue Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
Lovely Two Story Duplex - This wonderful and spacious two story duplex was built in 2016 and offers 1,435 square feet of living space. It features an open concept living room with a cozy propane fireplace, dining room and kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West End
1 Unit Available
625 N Jackson Ave Apt A25
625 North Jackson Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
943 sqft
2 Bdrm 1.75 bath unit on main floor in Narrows East - gated community near Narrows Bridge & Trails & so much more! Wood flooring in kitchen and dining rooms.
1 of 31
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
Ruston
1 Unit Available
5204 N Bennett St Unit 506
5204 North Bennett Street, Ruston, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
2000 sqft
5204 N Bennett St - Lightner Unit 506 Available 11/01/19 Stunning Fifth Floor Condo Overlooking Commencement Bay! - Stunning Fifth Floor Condo Overlooking Commencement Bay! This luxurious 5th floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features a den, just
Results within 10 miles of Gig Harbor
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Tacoma
13 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lakeview
24 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
North Lakewood
12 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1009 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Central Tacoma
9 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Tacoma
12 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
University Place
12 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
935 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Lakewood
3 Units Available
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
957 sqft
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
New Tacoma
22 Units Available
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1105 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
South Tacoma
12 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Tacoma
1 Unit Available
1101 A St Unit 802
1101 A Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
1101 A St Unit 802 Available 07/01/20 Fresh Loft Condo - Custom Chef's kitchen. 12 Ft ceilings. Custom bath and shower. Unimpeded views of the Commencement Bay, Thea Foss Waterway and Mt. Rainier. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5845712)
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2669 S Cedar St #510
2669 South Cedar Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1600 sqft
Allenmore Ridge Retreat - Property Id: 85228 RIGHT ON ALLENMORE GOLF COURSE! Summer's coming, and you can enjoy expansive golf course, Mt Rainier and territorial views from your deck! Gated complex, 3rd story 2BR 1600 SF FULLY FURNISHED condo.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
2309 State Street - 202
2309 South State Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Large open space living area with new utility island, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level.
