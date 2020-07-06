All apartments in Fife
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

5614 4th St E

5614 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5614 East 4th Street, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home available for rent. Wood stove, plenty of parking and close to shopping.
This vintage, spacious two-story 5-bedroom, 2 bath two-story home is charming and features a nice open floor plan concept with plenty of living space. All main living essentials are included.

This well maintained 5-bedroom home is modern and has good natural light. Youll get ample space to store items. If youre a previous homeowner that needs to rent a house - this could be very ideal for you. Easy access to kitchen area and family room. Main living area also comes equip with gas heating. Kitchen cabinets are in great shape, spacious countertop space and updated appliances and nice size patio. Nice for hosting family gatherings. This home features hardwood/vinyl flooring through-out. 3 full-size bathrooms. Bathrooms have nice counters and updated cabinetry as well. Full size washer/dryer inside. Good size yard.

Local Schools: Fife High School and All Saints School. Very close to US Foods and San Miguel Mexican Store. Very close to Pacific Hwy, 509 & I-5.

LEASE TERMS
- Lease length: 1 year
- Rent: $1,950
- Application Fee: $40.00
- Security Deposit: Equivalent to 1 month's rent
- Admin fee
- Renter's insurance recommended
- Non -smoking
- No pets
- Plenty of parking available

Reply to this post or call Richard for more information at 206-850-0681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5401235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 4th St E have any available units?
5614 4th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 5614 4th St E have?
Some of 5614 4th St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 4th St E currently offering any rent specials?
5614 4th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 4th St E pet-friendly?
No, 5614 4th St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fife.
Does 5614 4th St E offer parking?
Yes, 5614 4th St E offers parking.
Does 5614 4th St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5614 4th St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 4th St E have a pool?
No, 5614 4th St E does not have a pool.
Does 5614 4th St E have accessible units?
No, 5614 4th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 4th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 4th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 4th St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 4th St E does not have units with air conditioning.

