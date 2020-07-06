5614 4th St E

Amenities

Spacious 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home available for rent. Wood stove, plenty of parking and close to shopping.

This vintage, spacious two-story 5-bedroom, 2 bath two-story home is charming and features a nice open floor plan concept with plenty of living space. All main living essentials are included.



This well maintained 5-bedroom home is modern and has good natural light. Youll get ample space to store items. If youre a previous homeowner that needs to rent a house - this could be very ideal for you. Easy access to kitchen area and family room. Main living area also comes equip with gas heating. Kitchen cabinets are in great shape, spacious countertop space and updated appliances and nice size patio. Nice for hosting family gatherings. This home features hardwood/vinyl flooring through-out. 3 full-size bathrooms. Bathrooms have nice counters and updated cabinetry as well. Full size washer/dryer inside. Good size yard.



Local Schools: Fife High School and All Saints School. Very close to US Foods and San Miguel Mexican Store. Very close to Pacific Hwy, 509 & I-5.



LEASE TERMS

- Lease length: 1 year

- Rent: $1,950

- Application Fee: $40.00

- Security Deposit: Equivalent to 1 month's rent

- Admin fee

- Renter's insurance recommended

- Non -smoking

- No pets

- Plenty of parking available



Reply to this post or call Richard for more information at 206-850-0681



(RLNE5401235)