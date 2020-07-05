All apartments in Fife
3430 Destination Ave E
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

3430 Destination Ave E

3430 Destination Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

3430 Destination Avenue East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Radiance Neighborhood with 2 Car Garage & Walk-In Closet-Available Now! - This stunning three bedroom home in desirable Radiance neighborhood features a large/open living and dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths.

The kitchen has a gas stove, lots of cabinet space and a built-in microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and 3/4 bath. There is a separate laundry room with washer/dryer. The home also has a fenced yard with patio sections.

Nearbyb schools include Endeavour Intermediate School, Lake Middle School and Fife High School. This home is nestled a few minutes from I-5, Puyallup river is also close for easy access to fishing and blackberry picking.

First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to one months rent) are due in full upon lease signing.
With further questions or to schedule a showing please contact the property manager Byron Hiller (206) 212-2244 or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5467069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 Destination Ave E have any available units?
3430 Destination Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 3430 Destination Ave E have?
Some of 3430 Destination Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 Destination Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
3430 Destination Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 Destination Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 3430 Destination Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fife.
Does 3430 Destination Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 3430 Destination Ave E offers parking.
Does 3430 Destination Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 Destination Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 Destination Ave E have a pool?
No, 3430 Destination Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 3430 Destination Ave E have accessible units?
No, 3430 Destination Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 Destination Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 Destination Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 Destination Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 Destination Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

