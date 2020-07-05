3430 Destination Ave E

Amenities

Newer 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Radiance Neighborhood with 2 Car Garage & Walk-In Closet-Available Now! - This stunning three bedroom home in desirable Radiance neighborhood features a large/open living and dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths.



The kitchen has a gas stove, lots of cabinet space and a built-in microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and 3/4 bath. There is a separate laundry room with washer/dryer. The home also has a fenced yard with patio sections.



Nearbyb schools include Endeavour Intermediate School, Lake Middle School and Fife High School. This home is nestled a few minutes from I-5, Puyallup river is also close for easy access to fishing and blackberry picking.



First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to one months rent) are due in full upon lease signing.

With further questions or to schedule a showing please contact the property manager Byron Hiller (206) 212-2244 or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com.



No Pets Allowed



