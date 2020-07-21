All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 831 SW 364th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
831 SW 364th Place
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

831 SW 364th Place

831 Southwest 364th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

831 Southwest 364th Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
831 SW 364th Place Available 08/01/19 South Federal way - Corner Lot - Large 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in the Silverwood community! Available August 1st, 2019 - Welcome home to this lovely corner home located in the Silverwood community. The covered porch entry is very welcoming, you enter into the main floor combined large formal living and dining area, a bonus room with fireplace, a breakfast nook with hardwood floors and a slider to the fenced rear yard/deck area. The kitchen is open and offers hardwood floors and all appliances and a pantry room/laundry room area. Access to the 2 car garage. The upper floor offers a loft recreation room, a master bedroom suite with a full bathroom and walk in closet, three ample sized bedrooms with good closet space, a full bath off the hall. A two car garage and fenced rear yard with a nice deck. The location is great for walking distance to parks and a short drive to the shopping and restaurants at The Crossings! You must see this home, please call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to arrange your private showing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at www.wpmsouth.com . prefer a 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3700033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 SW 364th Place have any available units?
831 SW 364th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 SW 364th Place have?
Some of 831 SW 364th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 SW 364th Place currently offering any rent specials?
831 SW 364th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 SW 364th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 SW 364th Place is pet friendly.
Does 831 SW 364th Place offer parking?
Yes, 831 SW 364th Place offers parking.
Does 831 SW 364th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 SW 364th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 SW 364th Place have a pool?
No, 831 SW 364th Place does not have a pool.
Does 831 SW 364th Place have accessible units?
No, 831 SW 364th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 831 SW 364th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 SW 364th Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFederal Way 2 Bedroom Apartments
Federal Way Cheap ApartmentsFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College