820 SW 304th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bedroom Rambler in Federal Way - OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, January 20, 3:30pm - 4:30pm.



Available now. Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath rambler. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Appliances include refrigerator, electric range, microwave and full-size washer/dryer. Double carport. Nice yard. Terms: 1st + $1,400 deposit, minimum 12-month lease. No smoking. Prefers no pets but may consider smaller pet with additional deposit.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



(RLNE4643750)