Federal Way, WA
820 SW 304th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 SW 304th St.

820 Southwest 304th Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 Southwest 304th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bedroom Rambler in Federal Way - OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, January 20, 3:30pm - 4:30pm.

Available now. Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath rambler. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Appliances include refrigerator, electric range, microwave and full-size washer/dryer. Double carport. Nice yard. Terms: 1st + $1,400 deposit, minimum 12-month lease. No smoking. Prefers no pets but may consider smaller pet with additional deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE4643750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 SW 304th St. have any available units?
820 SW 304th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 SW 304th St. have?
Some of 820 SW 304th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 SW 304th St. currently offering any rent specials?
820 SW 304th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 SW 304th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 SW 304th St. is pet friendly.
Does 820 SW 304th St. offer parking?
Yes, 820 SW 304th St. offers parking.
Does 820 SW 304th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 SW 304th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 SW 304th St. have a pool?
No, 820 SW 304th St. does not have a pool.
Does 820 SW 304th St. have accessible units?
No, 820 SW 304th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 820 SW 304th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 SW 304th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
