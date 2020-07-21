All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

818 SW 307th St

818 Southwest 307th Street · No Longer Available
Location

818 Southwest 307th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wonderful home in Federal Way! - ** Application Pending**

Located just off of 312th and Mirror Lake, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for you! The entry of the home opens to a large living room. It flows into the dining room space and open kitchen with newer counter tops and appliances. The bedrooms are located down the hall from the living room, along with a nice bathroom with a tile shower surround and tile floors.

The backyard offers lots of space to enjoy year round.

Forrest@havenrent.com

#1103

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5527491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 SW 307th St have any available units?
818 SW 307th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 818 SW 307th St currently offering any rent specials?
818 SW 307th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 SW 307th St pet-friendly?
No, 818 SW 307th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 818 SW 307th St offer parking?
No, 818 SW 307th St does not offer parking.
Does 818 SW 307th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 SW 307th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 SW 307th St have a pool?
No, 818 SW 307th St does not have a pool.
Does 818 SW 307th St have accessible units?
No, 818 SW 307th St does not have accessible units.
Does 818 SW 307th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 SW 307th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 SW 307th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 SW 307th St does not have units with air conditioning.
