Federal Way, WA
626 SW 352 St
Last updated June 25 2019 at 7:20 PM

626 SW 352 St

626 SW 352nd St · No Longer Available
Location

626 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Amazing well maintained home with pride of ownership. This home shows better than NEW! This modern home has many upgrades including beautiful new counter tops, polished finish hardwood floors, newer carpet, paint inside and out. Both full bathrooms have been totally remodeled. Newer stainless refrigerator and electric oven in kitchen with chef’s island. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings off of dining room. Ground floor Bonus family room with gas fireplace off of kitchen and eating nook. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms which include a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk in tiled shower surround. Second floor den/office. Huge outdoor deck for entertaining and a fenced rear yard with mature landscaping for year around enjoyment! Laundry room with washer and dryer included with access to a spacious two car garage. You will fall in LOVE when you see this PERFECT home!

Terms: 1st and 1 months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 SW 352 St have any available units?
626 SW 352 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 SW 352 St have?
Some of 626 SW 352 St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 SW 352 St currently offering any rent specials?
626 SW 352 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 SW 352 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 SW 352 St is pet friendly.
Does 626 SW 352 St offer parking?
Yes, 626 SW 352 St offers parking.
Does 626 SW 352 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 SW 352 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 SW 352 St have a pool?
No, 626 SW 352 St does not have a pool.
Does 626 SW 352 St have accessible units?
No, 626 SW 352 St does not have accessible units.
Does 626 SW 352 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 SW 352 St does not have units with dishwashers.
