626 SW 352 St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Amazing well maintained home with pride of ownership. This home shows better than NEW! This modern home has many upgrades including beautiful new counter tops, polished finish hardwood floors, newer carpet, paint inside and out. Both full bathrooms have been totally remodeled. Newer stainless refrigerator and electric oven in kitchen with chef’s island. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings off of dining room. Ground floor Bonus family room with gas fireplace off of kitchen and eating nook. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms which include a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk in tiled shower surround. Second floor den/office. Huge outdoor deck for entertaining and a fenced rear yard with mature landscaping for year around enjoyment! Laundry room with washer and dryer included with access to a spacious two car garage. You will fall in LOVE when you see this PERFECT home!



Terms: 1st and 1 months rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management