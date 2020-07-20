520 S 328th Pl

Amenities

3 Bedroom Federal Way Home! - **Application Pending**



Located right behind Celebration Park, this home is in a quiet neighborhood, while still being close to amenities and commuter access. Vaulted ceilings greet you as you walk in from the living room through to the formal dining room. The separate kitchen and dining room lead to the laundry room off of the over-sized two stall garage. The back yard is fully fenced, featuring apple and cherry trees, and a deck to relax.



- Washer & Dryer included



- 2 Stall Attached Garage



- Single pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit.



