Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
520 S 328th Pl
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

520 S 328th Pl

520 South 328th Place · No Longer Available
Location

520 South 328th Place, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Federal Way Home! - **Application Pending**

Located right behind Celebration Park, this home is in a quiet neighborhood, while still being close to amenities and commuter access. Vaulted ceilings greet you as you walk in from the living room through to the formal dining room. The separate kitchen and dining room lead to the laundry room off of the over-sized two stall garage. The back yard is fully fenced, featuring apple and cherry trees, and a deck to relax.

- Washer & Dryer included

- 2 Stall Attached Garage

- Single pet considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit.

Forrest@Havenrent.com

#1039

(RLNE4869269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 S 328th Pl have any available units?
520 S 328th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 S 328th Pl have?
Some of 520 S 328th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 S 328th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 S 328th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 520 S 328th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 520 S 328th Pl offers parking.
Does 520 S 328th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 S 328th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 S 328th Pl have a pool?
No, 520 S 328th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 520 S 328th Pl have accessible units?
No, 520 S 328th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 520 S 328th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 S 328th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

