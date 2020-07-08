All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 3604 SW 325th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
3604 SW 325th Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

3604 SW 325th Street

3604 Southwest 325th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3604 Southwest 325th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Beautiful Federal Way Home - ON THE GOLF COURSE! - Life is GOOD! 1/2 off special! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:

* Rent $2,400.00
* Available: Immediately
* Application Fee: $42.00
* Security Deposit $2,400.00
* Admin Fee: $250.00
* Renters Insurance Required

Apply today and receive half off of your first full month until November 10th!

This home is FABULOUS! Location is on the 9th hole at Twin Lakes Golf Course. If you are still listening - let me tell you MORE. 3 Bedroom, 2.50 BathroomS, and a HUGE DECK. The master is on the main floor and features a walk-in closet and a private bath. There is not only 1 fireplace -THERE ARE TWO! Property is partially fenced and has a 2 car garage. The owner pays water, sewer, garbage, hoa fees & gardener.

Did I mention - ON THE GOLF COURSE!

Sorry - this home has a no pet policy.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on "start my application". Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE4161122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 SW 325th Street have any available units?
3604 SW 325th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 SW 325th Street have?
Some of 3604 SW 325th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 SW 325th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3604 SW 325th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 SW 325th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3604 SW 325th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 3604 SW 325th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3604 SW 325th Street offers parking.
Does 3604 SW 325th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 SW 325th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 SW 325th Street have a pool?
No, 3604 SW 325th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3604 SW 325th Street have accessible units?
No, 3604 SW 325th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 SW 325th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3604 SW 325th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College