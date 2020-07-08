3604 SW 325th Street

Amenities

Large Beautiful Federal Way Home - ON THE GOLF COURSE!

* Rent $2,400.00

* Available: Immediately

* Application Fee: $42.00

* Security Deposit $2,400.00

* Admin Fee: $250.00

* Renters Insurance Required



Apply today and receive half off of your first full month until November 10th!



This home is FABULOUS! Location is on the 9th hole at Twin Lakes Golf Course. If you are still listening - let me tell you MORE. 3 Bedroom, 2.50 BathroomS, and a HUGE DECK. The master is on the main floor and features a walk-in closet and a private bath. There is not only 1 fireplace -THERE ARE TWO! Property is partially fenced and has a 2 car garage. The owner pays water, sewer, garbage, hoa fees & gardener.



Did I mention - ON THE GOLF COURSE!



Sorry - this home has a no pet policy.



Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home.



