All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 34014 1st Pl S #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
34014 1st Pl S #C
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

34014 1st Pl S #C

34014 1st Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

34014 1st Place South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Cozy single bedroom Condo - We have a cozy single bedroom apartment with a full bathroom, located in a condominium family community. This condo comes will all modern appliances. Dishwasher, Stove and refrigerator, Microwave, and Stackable washer and dryer. This condo has a nice warm wood burning fireplace. It comes with single parking space carport. There is visitor parking available. The area has easy access to the HWY, just minutes to the Commons Mall, number of good dinning and shops in the area.

Please contact Angelo Nelson Property Manager North Pacific Properties (425)876-6107

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5435260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34014 1st Pl S #C have any available units?
34014 1st Pl S #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 34014 1st Pl S #C have?
Some of 34014 1st Pl S #C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34014 1st Pl S #C currently offering any rent specials?
34014 1st Pl S #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34014 1st Pl S #C pet-friendly?
No, 34014 1st Pl S #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 34014 1st Pl S #C offer parking?
Yes, 34014 1st Pl S #C offers parking.
Does 34014 1st Pl S #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34014 1st Pl S #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34014 1st Pl S #C have a pool?
Yes, 34014 1st Pl S #C has a pool.
Does 34014 1st Pl S #C have accessible units?
No, 34014 1st Pl S #C does not have accessible units.
Does 34014 1st Pl S #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34014 1st Pl S #C has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College