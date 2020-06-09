34014 1st Pl S #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Cozy single bedroom Condo - We have a cozy single bedroom apartment with a full bathroom, located in a condominium family community. This condo comes will all modern appliances. Dishwasher, Stove and refrigerator, Microwave, and Stackable washer and dryer. This condo has a nice warm wood burning fireplace. It comes with single parking space carport. There is visitor parking available. The area has easy access to the HWY, just minutes to the Commons Mall, number of good dinning and shops in the area.



Please contact Angelo Nelson Property Manager North Pacific Properties (425)876-6107



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5435260)