34011 32nd Ave SW

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom Home in Federal Way - ***Application Pending***
Spacious open concept 3 bedroom 1.5 bath rambler situated in a Cul-de-sac. This home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living, dining and family room. Fresh paint through out and brand new carpet in all 3 of the bedrooms. Kitchen has a great floor plan and lots of storage. Large entertainment size deck in the fully fenced back yard. Two car garage with an extra long drive way for additional parking. Great location near schools and shopping.
James@HavenRent.com
#1086
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5332726)