Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:52 PM

33020 10th Avenue Southwest

33020 10th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

33020 10th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to Latitude Condominiums! From the street level, easy access entry through the lower level master suite and bedrooms, this bright, fresh two-story condo offers easy living in style and comfort.

Plenty of large windows and generous overhead lighting leave every space awash in natural light and year-round brightness. Brand new, neutral carpets and paint provide the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things, and designer touches lend a custom feel.

The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Whip up a feast for friends and family in your well-appointed kitchen while remaining part of the action. Gather together around the large wood-burning fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Summer sun beckoning? The roomy covered balcony is the perfect spot for mealtime grilling or some intimate al fresco dining.

As your day winds down, retreat to your private, lower level master suite complete with oversized closet and spacious ensuite master bath. Two additional bright bedrooms, a roomy ¾ bath, and separate laundry space complete this level.

Close to shopping, dining and great amenities. Easy access to I-5 corridor for trouble free commutes north and south. Don’t miss your opportunity to live in style and comfort in this immaculate gem!

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 1216 sq ft of comfortable living
• Freshly updated with Plush Carpets and Cool New Colors
• Street level entrance for ease of access
• Built-in seating in cozy covered entrance porch
• Open concept floor plan – perfect for entertaining!
• Abundant large windows for tons of natural light
• Plenty of overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Custom built-in bookcase for extra storage
• Bright, well-appointed kitchen w/ plenty of color-matched cabinetry
• Convenient Breakfast Bar
• Large covered balcony just steps from the kitchen for great mealtime grilling or al fresco dining
• Separate dining space
• Spacious living area w/cozy wood-burning fireplace
• Guest powder room on main floor
• Bright, airy master suite w/plenty of closet space and private full bath
• Two additional spacious bedrooms w/shared ¾ bath
• In-unit full size front loading washer and dryer
• Attached 1-car garage
• W/S/G included with utilities
• Community clubhouse, hot tub and pool

First month and security deposit. No pets permitted.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33020 10th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
33020 10th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 33020 10th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 33020 10th Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33020 10th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
33020 10th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33020 10th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 33020 10th Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 33020 10th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 33020 10th Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 33020 10th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33020 10th Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33020 10th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 33020 10th Avenue Southwest has a pool.
Does 33020 10th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 33020 10th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 33020 10th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 33020 10th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

