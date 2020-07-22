All apartments in Federal Way
32737 35th Ave. SW
32737 35th Ave. SW

32737 35th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

32737 35th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Great 3-Bedroom Single-Level House For Rent in Twin Lakes!! - This huge rambler-style home offers an open and modern floorplan! Newly rebuilt in 2008 on existing foundation. Arched doorways, formal dining, office area, media room & living room! Beautiful private deck with awning, which allows you to enjoy the serene, private back yard. Stainless appliances, bay windows, hardwood floors throughout. Wide 3' doorways in main bath & bedroom. 2-car garage with remote opener. Twin Lakes is a wonderful neighborhood, offering 3 lakes and 3 private parks. Great location, with easy access to I-5. Make an appointment to see this great home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5431979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32737 35th Ave. SW have any available units?
32737 35th Ave. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 32737 35th Ave. SW have?
Some of 32737 35th Ave. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32737 35th Ave. SW currently offering any rent specials?
32737 35th Ave. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32737 35th Ave. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 32737 35th Ave. SW is pet friendly.
Does 32737 35th Ave. SW offer parking?
Yes, 32737 35th Ave. SW offers parking.
Does 32737 35th Ave. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32737 35th Ave. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32737 35th Ave. SW have a pool?
No, 32737 35th Ave. SW does not have a pool.
Does 32737 35th Ave. SW have accessible units?
No, 32737 35th Ave. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 32737 35th Ave. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 32737 35th Ave. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
