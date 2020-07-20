32430 29th Ave Sw

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

When you apply please provide the following details:

1. Email or Contact number to text.

2. Number of people that would be staying in the apartment (adults + children)

3. Job details and approximate pay of all people who are above 18.

4. Any additional details that would help.

5. Tenant’s legal full name.



Welcome Home to Twin Lakes! This home is situated on the 6th hole! With the home comes Assoc. Membership to clubhouse, pool, tennis and golf. Home features an Ideal floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The split level home furnishes two fireplaces and a well-sized downstairs rec room. Home has vaulted ceilings and skylights providing ample of natural lighting. Large, park-like lot is 12, 150 square feet or .279 of an acre. The backyard shares a fence with Olympic View Elementary and the 6th hole on the Twin Lakes Golf and Country Club.



Additionally the home has recently had its kitchen floors redone and all the cabinets refurnished. Tenant will also enjoy brand new appliances (new washer, dryer, water heater, and refrigerator). This beautiful home is a gem in the beautiful Twin Lakes neighborhood. Skylight in the kitchen.



Front lawn maintenance is home owners responsibility. Renter screening for all people above 18.



Rent : 2100 + 113 dollar (HOA) = Total 2213



HOA memberships included



https://www.twinlakesgolf.net/ (Social Membership)

Club House Privileges

Swim & Tennis

Fitness Room

Charging Privileges

Discount on Banquet Space

Discount on Green Fees

Access to Junior Golf Program

Social & Wine Events



https://twinlakeshoa.com/