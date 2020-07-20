All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:10 AM

32430 29th Ave Sw

32430 29th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

32430 29th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
When you apply please provide the following details:
1. Email or Contact number to text.
2. Number of people that would be staying in the apartment (adults + children)
3. Job details and approximate pay of all people who are above 18.
4. Any additional details that would help.
5. Tenant’s legal full name.

Welcome Home to Twin Lakes! This home is situated on the 6th hole! With the home comes Assoc. Membership to clubhouse, pool, tennis and golf. Home features an Ideal floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The split level home furnishes two fireplaces and a well-sized downstairs rec room. Home has vaulted ceilings and skylights providing ample of natural lighting. Large, park-like lot is 12, 150 square feet or .279 of an acre. The backyard shares a fence with Olympic View Elementary and the 6th hole on the Twin Lakes Golf and Country Club.

Additionally the home has recently had its kitchen floors redone and all the cabinets refurnished. Tenant will also enjoy brand new appliances (new washer, dryer, water heater, and refrigerator). This beautiful home is a gem in the beautiful Twin Lakes neighborhood. Skylight in the kitchen.

Front lawn maintenance is home owners responsibility. Renter screening for all people above 18.

Rent : 2100 + 113 dollar (HOA) = Total 2213

HOA memberships included

https://www.twinlakesgolf.net/ (Social Membership)
Club House Privileges
Swim & Tennis
Fitness Room
Charging Privileges
Discount on Banquet Space
Discount on Green Fees
Access to Junior Golf Program
Social & Wine Events

https://twinlakeshoa.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32430 29th Ave Sw have any available units?
32430 29th Ave Sw doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 32430 29th Ave Sw have?
Some of 32430 29th Ave Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32430 29th Ave Sw currently offering any rent specials?
32430 29th Ave Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32430 29th Ave Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 32430 29th Ave Sw is pet friendly.
Does 32430 29th Ave Sw offer parking?
Yes, 32430 29th Ave Sw offers parking.
Does 32430 29th Ave Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32430 29th Ave Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32430 29th Ave Sw have a pool?
Yes, 32430 29th Ave Sw has a pool.
Does 32430 29th Ave Sw have accessible units?
No, 32430 29th Ave Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 32430 29th Ave Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32430 29th Ave Sw has units with dishwashers.
