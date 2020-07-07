All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 32211 14th Avenue South West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
32211 14th Avenue South West
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:35 PM

32211 14th Avenue South West

32211 14th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

32211 14th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Complete with 1,130 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, main floor master and large deck! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, in a great location with easy access to freeways for commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a viewing today! Step inside and just to your left is the galley style kitchen with warm wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Next is the master bedroom which boasts an en suite bathroom. A convenient den flows nicely into the great living room with french doors for access to the outside. The large, fenced backyard features a large deck and is all ready for bbq's and gatherings. The 2 car garage houses the laundry space with washer and dryer included! Upstairs are 2 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bathroom. Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee is due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32211 14th Avenue South West have any available units?
32211 14th Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 32211 14th Avenue South West have?
Some of 32211 14th Avenue South West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32211 14th Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
32211 14th Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32211 14th Avenue South West pet-friendly?
No, 32211 14th Avenue South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 32211 14th Avenue South West offer parking?
Yes, 32211 14th Avenue South West offers parking.
Does 32211 14th Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32211 14th Avenue South West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32211 14th Avenue South West have a pool?
No, 32211 14th Avenue South West does not have a pool.
Does 32211 14th Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 32211 14th Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 32211 14th Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32211 14th Avenue South West has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College