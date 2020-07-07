32211 14th Avenue South West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Complete with 1,130 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, main floor master and large deck! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, in a great location with easy access to freeways for commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a viewing today! Step inside and just to your left is the galley style kitchen with warm wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Next is the master bedroom which boasts an en suite bathroom. A convenient den flows nicely into the great living room with french doors for access to the outside. The large, fenced backyard features a large deck and is all ready for bbq's and gatherings. The 2 car garage houses the laundry space with washer and dryer included! Upstairs are 2 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bathroom. Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee is due on move in.