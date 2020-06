Amenities

31904 34th Pl. S.W. Available 04/11/20 Comfortable Condo in Quail Run - Two bedroom two bath Condo will be available early April. High ceilings and large family room accentuate the property. Kitchen and bathrooms have newer cabinets with granite counter-tops. Family room has sliding glass door that leads to private deck with view of the grounds.

Utility room with stack-able washer and dryer. Breezeway to Private 2 car garage and second private deck/ patio area.

Community Clubhouse with Pool, sauna and tennis courts. This property is conveniently located to shopping, bus-line and freeway access.

To move in we require first month's rent and security deposit. Sorry No smoking. Owner prefers No pets at this time.



Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Call Jackie Kleebauer 206-418-8863 to schedule a showing



(RLNE5690438)