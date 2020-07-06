31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Move in Ready - Desirable Tall Firs Condo! - Application Pending:



Contemporary immaculate town home features contemporary colors, spacious rooms and cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find the master suite with walk in closet, sitting area and access from master to the full bath. The 2nd bedroom is larger, light and bright. Private patio perfect for grilling and relaxing. Tall Firs features pool, tennis, clubhouse and more! Perfect for commuters as the bus line is so close! Minutes to everything! Attached garage and one assigned parking space.



Single small pet considered on case by case basis with additional deposit.



Water/Sewer/Garbage $100 flat fee per month.



James@HavenRent.com



#648



(RLNE3797160)