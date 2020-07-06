All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A

31840 18th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

31840 18th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Move in Ready - Desirable Tall Firs Condo! - Application Pending:

Contemporary immaculate town home features contemporary colors, spacious rooms and cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find the master suite with walk in closet, sitting area and access from master to the full bath. The 2nd bedroom is larger, light and bright. Private patio perfect for grilling and relaxing. Tall Firs features pool, tennis, clubhouse and more! Perfect for commuters as the bus line is so close! Minutes to everything! Attached garage and one assigned parking space.

Single small pet considered on case by case basis with additional deposit.

Water/Sewer/Garbage $100 flat fee per month.

James@HavenRent.com

#648

(RLNE3797160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A have any available units?
31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A have?
Some of 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A currently offering any rent specials?
31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A pet-friendly?
Yes, 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A is pet friendly.
Does 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A offer parking?
Yes, 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A offers parking.
Does 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A have a pool?
Yes, 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A has a pool.
Does 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A have accessible units?
No, 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A does not have accessible units.
Does 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A have units with dishwashers?
No, 31840 18th Ave SW Unit 36A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College