All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 3126 SW 346th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
3126 SW 346th Pl
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

3126 SW 346th Pl

3126 Southwest 346th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3126 Southwest 346th Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Federal Way Home - Coming soon! - Well maintained two story home in the Heart of Federal Way. The kitchen has oak cabinets with slab granite counter tops and a large pantry with shelving. Formal dining and living room and office/den on the main level. Master suite features a 5 piece master bath with a jetted tub and walk-in closet. French glass doors exit out to a covered deck for outside entertaining & BBQ.

Single small pet may be consider on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Property will be ready to show after July 1st.

James@Havenrent.com

#1047

(RLNE4970108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 SW 346th Pl have any available units?
3126 SW 346th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 SW 346th Pl have?
Some of 3126 SW 346th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 SW 346th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3126 SW 346th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 SW 346th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 SW 346th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3126 SW 346th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3126 SW 346th Pl offers parking.
Does 3126 SW 346th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 SW 346th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 SW 346th Pl have a pool?
No, 3126 SW 346th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3126 SW 346th Pl have accessible units?
No, 3126 SW 346th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 SW 346th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 SW 346th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFederal Way 2 Bedroom Apartments
Federal Way Cheap ApartmentsFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College