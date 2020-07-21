3126 SW 346th Pl

Federal Way Home - Coming soon! - Well maintained two story home in the Heart of Federal Way. The kitchen has oak cabinets with slab granite counter tops and a large pantry with shelving. Formal dining and living room and office/den on the main level. Master suite features a 5 piece master bath with a jetted tub and walk-in closet. French glass doors exit out to a covered deck for outside entertaining & BBQ.
Single small pet may be consider on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Property will be ready to show after July 1st.
James@Havenrent.com
#1047
(RLNE4970108)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
