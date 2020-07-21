3126 SW 346th Pl

Amenities

Federal Way Home - Coming soon! - Well maintained two story home in the Heart of Federal Way. The kitchen has oak cabinets with slab granite counter tops and a large pantry with shelving. Formal dining and living room and office/den on the main level. Master suite features a 5 piece master bath with a jetted tub and walk-in closet. French glass doors exit out to a covered deck for outside entertaining & BBQ.



Single small pet may be consider on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Property will be ready to show after July 1st.



James@Havenrent.com



