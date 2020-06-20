All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

30548 5th Ave SW

30548 5th Avenue Southwest · (833) 367-6963
Location

30548 5th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1945 · Avail. now

$1,945

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single-family home on a short quiet street.

Beautiful location on a small quiet street. It has newer doors, fixtures, trim, paint, roof, windows, kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. The bathroom has a nice tile floor, carpet in the bedrooms, and refinished hardwood floors throughout the home.

The yards, fully fenced and the backyard has a new deck and a storage shed. Natural Gas Furnace, Stove, and Water Heater.

Near Lake Grove Elementary School, Mirror Lake, The Commons at Federal Way Shopping Center, Hillside Plaza, Safeway, Trader Joe's, and much more

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 30548 5th Ave SW, Federal Way, King, Washington, 98023.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/30548-5Th-Ave-Sw-Federal-Way-WA-98023-3

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

