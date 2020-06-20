Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single-family home on a short quiet street.



Beautiful location on a small quiet street. It has newer doors, fixtures, trim, paint, roof, windows, kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. The bathroom has a nice tile floor, carpet in the bedrooms, and refinished hardwood floors throughout the home.



The yards, fully fenced and the backyard has a new deck and a storage shed. Natural Gas Furnace, Stove, and Water Heater.



Near Lake Grove Elementary School, Mirror Lake, The Commons at Federal Way Shopping Center, Hillside Plaza, Safeway, Trader Joe's, and much more



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 30548 5th Ave SW, Federal Way, King, Washington, 98023.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/30548-5Th-Ave-Sw-Federal-Way-WA-98023-3



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5803494)