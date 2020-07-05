3027 SW 317 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated Rambler located on a corner lot in Federal Way! - Gorgeous 3 bd, 1.75 ba, 2 car garage Rambler w/approx. 1,380 SQ FT located on a corner lot that offers hardwood laminate flooring, beautifully updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & large kitchen island, nice dining area & living room, master suite w/ updated walk-in master shower, and a fully fenced backyard great for entertaining! This rental is equipped with a washer and dryer set purchased in 2017. The Garage is set up to offer an outlet for a welder or big compressor. This home also offers side-yard parking for Trailers and small RVs.



Rent: $1,995.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two dogs are permitted with a weight limit of 100lbs or less. Cats are not permitted. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



No Cats Allowed



