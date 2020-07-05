All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

3027 SW 317 Street

3027 Southwest 317th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Southwest 317th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated Rambler located on a corner lot in Federal Way! - Gorgeous 3 bd, 1.75 ba, 2 car garage Rambler w/approx. 1,380 SQ FT located on a corner lot that offers hardwood laminate flooring, beautifully updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & large kitchen island, nice dining area & living room, master suite w/ updated walk-in master shower, and a fully fenced backyard great for entertaining! This rental is equipped with a washer and dryer set purchased in 2017. The Garage is set up to offer an outlet for a welder or big compressor. This home also offers side-yard parking for Trailers and small RVs.

Rent: $1,995.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two dogs are permitted with a weight limit of 100lbs or less. Cats are not permitted. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5698847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 SW 317 Street have any available units?
3027 SW 317 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 SW 317 Street have?
Some of 3027 SW 317 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 SW 317 Street currently offering any rent specials?
3027 SW 317 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 SW 317 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 SW 317 Street is pet friendly.
Does 3027 SW 317 Street offer parking?
Yes, 3027 SW 317 Street offers parking.
Does 3027 SW 317 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 SW 317 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 SW 317 Street have a pool?
No, 3027 SW 317 Street does not have a pool.
Does 3027 SW 317 Street have accessible units?
No, 3027 SW 317 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 SW 317 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 SW 317 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

