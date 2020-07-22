29611 1st Ave S

Amenities
Stunning Mid-Century Home With Views! - **Application Pending**
Sit by your wood burning fireplace and enjoy the sunset with Views of the Sound & Olympic Mountains. This home features a chef's kitchen with beautiful stainless steal appliances, quartz counters and a glass back splash.The master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and huge shower. Lower level has a rec room with floor to ceiling fireplace great for entertaining. Enjoy a walk on a nice sunny day as you are minutes from Redondo Beach & Salty's.
Single cat allowed with a $500 pet deposit.
James@HavenRent.com
#1112
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5697293)