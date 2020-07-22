All apartments in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA
29611 1st Ave S
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

29611 1st Ave S

29611 1st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

29611 1st Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Mid-Century Home With Views! - **Application Pending**

Sit by your wood burning fireplace and enjoy the sunset with Views of the Sound & Olympic Mountains. This home features a chef's kitchen with beautiful stainless steal appliances, quartz counters and a glass back splash.The master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and huge shower. Lower level has a rec room with floor to ceiling fireplace great for entertaining. Enjoy a walk on a nice sunny day as you are minutes from Redondo Beach & Salty's.

Single cat allowed with a $500 pet deposit.

James@HavenRent.com

#1112

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5697293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29611 1st Ave S have any available units?
29611 1st Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 29611 1st Ave S have?
Some of 29611 1st Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29611 1st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
29611 1st Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29611 1st Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 29611 1st Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 29611 1st Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 29611 1st Ave S offers parking.
Does 29611 1st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29611 1st Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29611 1st Ave S have a pool?
No, 29611 1st Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 29611 1st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 29611 1st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 29611 1st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 29611 1st Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
