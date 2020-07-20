2840 S 308th Ln

Amenities
Come take a look at this this nice Federal Way House. Commuters dream! Nicely remodeled home, large rooms! - **ABOUT THE AREA**
This beautiful 3 beds and 1 baths home is conveniently located in a great neighborhood in Federal way. 2 minutes off the I5 exit 142B, Costco and many other stores/restaurants are just minutes away...
**ABOUT THE HOUSE**
Wood burning fireplace
Remodeled bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops
Interior walls were freshly painted
Huge deck
Storage shed in the back yard
Well maintained front and back yard with large space for family activities
Carport
(RLNE3263619)