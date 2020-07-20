All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

2840 S 308th Ln

2840 South 308th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2840 South 308th Lane, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Come take a look at this this nice Federal Way House. Commuters dream! Nicely remodeled home, large rooms! - **ABOUT THE AREA**
This beautiful 3 beds and 1 baths home is conveniently located in a great neighborhood in Federal way. 2 minutes off the I5 exit 142B, Costco and many other stores/restaurants are just minutes away...

**ABOUT THE HOUSE**
Wood burning fireplace
Remodeled bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops
Interior walls were freshly painted
Huge deck
Storage shed in the back yard
Well maintained front and back yard with large space for family activities
Carport

(RLNE3263619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 S 308th Ln have any available units?
2840 S 308th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 S 308th Ln have?
Some of 2840 S 308th Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 S 308th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2840 S 308th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 S 308th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 S 308th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2840 S 308th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2840 S 308th Ln offers parking.
Does 2840 S 308th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 S 308th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 S 308th Ln have a pool?
No, 2840 S 308th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2840 S 308th Ln have accessible units?
No, 2840 S 308th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 S 308th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 S 308th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
