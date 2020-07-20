2840 S 308th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Come take a look at this this nice Federal Way House. Commuters dream! Nicely remodeled home, large rooms! - **ABOUT THE AREA**

This beautiful 3 beds and 1 baths home is conveniently located in a great neighborhood in Federal way. 2 minutes off the I5 exit 142B, Costco and many other stores/restaurants are just minutes away...



**ABOUT THE HOUSE**

Wood burning fireplace

Remodeled bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops

Interior walls were freshly painted

Huge deck

Storage shed in the back yard

Well maintained front and back yard with large space for family activities

Carport



(RLNE3263619)