Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2709 SW 311th Street Available 02/01/20 Federal way Dash Point area Colella Estates, 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2975 s/f, Avail Feb 1st, 2020! - Welcome home to this large 2975 s/f, 4 bedroom, plus den, bonus room, TV room upstairs and more... The open flowing floor plan features a large entry that views into the a den/office, the formal dining room and the large main floor TV room with gas fireplace. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook area with slider that opens to the rear yard. Great counter and cabinet space and pantry. Lets go upstairs, you enter onto a nice landing area with good closet space, a large bonus room/ TV room, A master bedroom suite with large walk in closet and a double sink, soaking tub and shower. A few of the many standard features included in this home are hardwood floors in the entry, hall and kitchen, elegant maple cabinetry w crown molding, brushed nickle hardware and lighting fixtures. The 3 car garage with three parking spaces in driveway. Nice medium size yard. Close to parks and shopping. To schedule a private showing call Misty 206-841-852 or Reilly 253-590-9591. This home is available Feb 1st, 2020.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; We don't prefer pets but will consider on a case by case basis with an extra $500.00 refundable per pet. Sorry NO Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 - 18 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3802275)