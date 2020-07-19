All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 2426 SW 329th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
2426 SW 329th St
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

2426 SW 329th St

2426 Southwest 329th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2426 Southwest 329th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful rambler three bedroom home with large fenced yard, RV and driveway parking, and fireplace.

This home features a large living room with hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. The dining area is off the kitchen with slider glass doors leading to the backyard.
The full bathroom was recently remodeled. There are three spacious bedrooms and a huge utility/bonus room.

Other amenities include:

- Foyer entryway
- Double pane windows and blinds throughout
- Newer electrical panel, furnace, and hot water heater
- Gas wall heater
- Carpeted bedrooms
- Driveway parking
- Washer and dryer included

Residents are responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed
Application fee: $49 pp
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 2426 SW 329th St Federal Way, King County Washington 98023

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2426-Sw-329Th-St-Federal-Way-WA-98023-3

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 SW 329th St have any available units?
2426 SW 329th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 SW 329th St have?
Some of 2426 SW 329th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 SW 329th St currently offering any rent specials?
2426 SW 329th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 SW 329th St pet-friendly?
No, 2426 SW 329th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 2426 SW 329th St offer parking?
Yes, 2426 SW 329th St offers parking.
Does 2426 SW 329th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2426 SW 329th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 SW 329th St have a pool?
No, 2426 SW 329th St does not have a pool.
Does 2426 SW 329th St have accessible units?
No, 2426 SW 329th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 SW 329th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2426 SW 329th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Cheap PlacesFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College