Amenities
Beautiful rambler three bedroom home with large fenced yard, RV and driveway parking, and fireplace.
This home features a large living room with hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. The dining area is off the kitchen with slider glass doors leading to the backyard.
The full bathroom was recently remodeled. There are three spacious bedrooms and a huge utility/bonus room.
Other amenities include:
- Foyer entryway
- Double pane windows and blinds throughout
- Newer electrical panel, furnace, and hot water heater
- Gas wall heater
- Carpeted bedrooms
- Driveway parking
- Washer and dryer included
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed
Application fee: $49 pp
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 2426 SW 329th St Federal Way, King County Washington 98023
You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2426-Sw-329Th-St-Federal-Way-WA-98023-3
Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
