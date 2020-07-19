Amenities

Beautiful rambler three bedroom home with large fenced yard, RV and driveway parking, and fireplace.



This home features a large living room with hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. The dining area is off the kitchen with slider glass doors leading to the backyard.

The full bathroom was recently remodeled. There are three spacious bedrooms and a huge utility/bonus room.



Other amenities include:



- Foyer entryway

- Double pane windows and blinds throughout

- Newer electrical panel, furnace, and hot water heater

- Gas wall heater

- Carpeted bedrooms

- Driveway parking

- Washer and dryer included



Residents are responsible for all utilities.

No pets allowed

Application fee: $49 pp

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Property Address: 2426 SW 329th St Federal Way, King County Washington 98023



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2426-Sw-329Th-St-Federal-Way-WA-98023-3



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4571752)