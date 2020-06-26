All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

1852 S 284th Ln #K203

1852 South 284th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1852 South 284th Lane, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
1852 S 284th Ln #K203 Available 06/05/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Village at Redondo - First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult.
Rent includes water/sewer/garbage. Tenant pays electric and cable. One time move in fee of $150. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

Come see this coveted end unit 3 bedroom with upgrades galore! A well maintained home that features hardwoods in the kitchen and eating area, granite and SS in the kitchen, dining area, 3 large BR, WIC in master, vaulted ceilings, lots of windows, privacy and more. The Village at Redondo features popular amenities such as a pool, hot tub, fabulous club house, work out room and walking paths. This great location is close to freeway, shopping, beaches and more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2057403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 have any available units?
1852 S 284th Ln #K203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 have?
Some of 1852 S 284th Ln #K203's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 currently offering any rent specials?
1852 S 284th Ln #K203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 pet-friendly?
No, 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 offer parking?
No, 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 does not offer parking.
Does 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 have a pool?
Yes, 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 has a pool.
Does 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 have accessible units?
No, 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1852 S 284th Ln #K203 does not have units with dishwashers.
