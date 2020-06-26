Amenities

1852 S 284th Ln #K203 Available 06/05/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Village at Redondo - First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult.

Rent includes water/sewer/garbage. Tenant pays electric and cable. One time move in fee of $150. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Come see this coveted end unit 3 bedroom with upgrades galore! A well maintained home that features hardwoods in the kitchen and eating area, granite and SS in the kitchen, dining area, 3 large BR, WIC in master, vaulted ceilings, lots of windows, privacy and more. The Village at Redondo features popular amenities such as a pool, hot tub, fabulous club house, work out room and walking paths. This great location is close to freeway, shopping, beaches and more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2057403)