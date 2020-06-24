All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 1816 South 285th Place #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
1816 South 285th Place #A
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:06 AM

1816 South 285th Place #A

1816 S 285th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1816 S 285th Pl, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
495 - 2BD-1BA Private Condo in Quiet Community - **APPLICATION PENDING**
Quiet 2 bedroom condo in Hidden Woods Community. This condo recently had new carpet installed and new appliances. Condo has a private patio with large grassy field. Covered parking included. Unit has full-sized Washer/Dryer and spacious bedrooms.

Water/Sewer/Garbage included!!

Pets are negotiable

Marissa@zaran.com

(RLNE3916824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 South 285th Place #A have any available units?
1816 South 285th Place #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 South 285th Place #A have?
Some of 1816 South 285th Place #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 South 285th Place #A currently offering any rent specials?
1816 South 285th Place #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 South 285th Place #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 South 285th Place #A is pet friendly.
Does 1816 South 285th Place #A offer parking?
Yes, 1816 South 285th Place #A offers parking.
Does 1816 South 285th Place #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 South 285th Place #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 South 285th Place #A have a pool?
No, 1816 South 285th Place #A does not have a pool.
Does 1816 South 285th Place #A have accessible units?
No, 1816 South 285th Place #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 South 285th Place #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 South 285th Place #A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College