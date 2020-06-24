1816 South 285th Place #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

495 - 2BD-1BA Private Condo in Quiet Community - **APPLICATION PENDING**

Quiet 2 bedroom condo in Hidden Woods Community. This condo recently had new carpet installed and new appliances. Condo has a private patio with large grassy field. Covered parking included. Unit has full-sized Washer/Dryer and spacious bedrooms.



Water/Sewer/Garbage included!!



Pets are negotiable



Marissa@zaran.com



(RLNE3916824)