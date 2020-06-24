495 - 2BD-1BA Private Condo in Quiet Community - **APPLICATION PENDING** Quiet 2 bedroom condo in Hidden Woods Community. This condo recently had new carpet installed and new appliances. Condo has a private patio with large grassy field. Covered parking included. Unit has full-sized Washer/Dryer and spacious bedrooms.
Water/Sewer/Garbage included!!
Pets are negotiable
Marissa@zaran.com
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1816 South 285th Place #A have any available units?
1816 South 285th Place #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.