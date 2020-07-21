All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 150 S 294th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
150 S 294th Pl
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

150 S 294th Pl

150 South 294th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

150 South 294th Place, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Redondo furnished home ready to move in March 1st, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2+ garage w/storage. - Welcome home to this wonderful Sound View home that is furnished. Elegantly Remodeled with that special Tuscany touch located in the upper Redondo area! Nice entry onto hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling, Large formal living room w/gas fireplace, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite. Family room w/gas stove, great views and slider to covered entertainment deck. Den/3rd bed on main floor w/ 1/2 bath. master suite s/custom closets & elegant remodeled bathroom with marble and heated floors. 2nd bed and 3/4 bath off hall. washer and dryer off hallway, great storage closets, great home located cul-du-sac... Great location close to Redondo board walk area and Salty's, shopping and bus lines. Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.

Terms are 1st Months rent plus refundable Deposit to move in;Sorry No pets. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5503396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 S 294th Pl have any available units?
150 S 294th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 S 294th Pl have?
Some of 150 S 294th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 S 294th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
150 S 294th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 S 294th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 150 S 294th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 150 S 294th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 150 S 294th Pl offers parking.
Does 150 S 294th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 S 294th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 S 294th Pl have a pool?
No, 150 S 294th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 150 S 294th Pl have accessible units?
No, 150 S 294th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 150 S 294th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 S 294th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFederal Way 2 Bedroom Apartments
Federal Way Cheap ApartmentsFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College