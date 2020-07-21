150 S 294th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Redondo furnished home ready to move in March 1st, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2+ garage w/storage. - Welcome home to this wonderful Sound View home that is furnished. Elegantly Remodeled with that special Tuscany touch located in the upper Redondo area! Nice entry onto hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling, Large formal living room w/gas fireplace, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite. Family room w/gas stove, great views and slider to covered entertainment deck. Den/3rd bed on main floor w/ 1/2 bath. master suite s/custom closets & elegant remodeled bathroom with marble and heated floors. 2nd bed and 3/4 bath off hall. washer and dryer off hallway, great storage closets, great home located cul-du-sac... Great location close to Redondo board walk area and Salty's, shopping and bus lines. Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.



Terms are 1st Months rent plus refundable Deposit to move in;Sorry No pets. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



